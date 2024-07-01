Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,962 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.78. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $288.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

