Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.43. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Artelo Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.