Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Update

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $31,606.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,222.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $76,055. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences stock. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 265,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

ASMB stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

