AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Down 13.3% in June

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,390,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 29,300,000 shares. Approximately 21.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
AST SpaceMobile Price Performance
NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $12.45.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on ASTS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AST SpaceMobile
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.