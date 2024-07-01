AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Down 13.3% in June

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,390,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 29,300,000 shares. Approximately 21.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASTS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

