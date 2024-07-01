Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Down 6.1%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.73 and last traded at $56.84. 270,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,340,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALAB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

Astera Labs Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.85.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

