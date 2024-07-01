Atb Cap Markets Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$54.50.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PPL stock opened at C$50.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$51.59. The firm has a market cap of C$29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.74.

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. Insiders sold a total of 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,669 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

