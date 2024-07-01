ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ATIF Price Performance

Shares of ATIF stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. ATIF has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $10.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

