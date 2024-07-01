Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantic American in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $34.48 million, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 0.41. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

