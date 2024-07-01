Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,442,313,000 after acquiring an additional 457,184 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,011.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 173,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 165,309 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.6% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 98,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. StockNews.com lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $202.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $205.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.91 and its 200 day moving average is $186.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.