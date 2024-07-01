Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

ATLCL opened at $22.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

