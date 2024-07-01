Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Atrion Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $452.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.84 and a 200-day moving average of $403.14. Atrion has a twelve month low of $274.98 and a twelve month high of $593.00. The firm has a market cap of $796.28 million, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.66.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter.
Atrion Company Profile
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
