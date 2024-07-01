Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $452.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.84 and a 200-day moving average of $403.14. Atrion has a twelve month low of $274.98 and a twelve month high of $593.00. The firm has a market cap of $796.28 million, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

Atrion Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atrion by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atrion during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Atrion by 592.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

