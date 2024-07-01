aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Coughlin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 20,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,151.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Coughlin acquired 50,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $132,650. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,556,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 413,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,652,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 283,703 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 293,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 237,849 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 114,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

