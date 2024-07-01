AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 0.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.5% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,250.00 to $3,278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 4.3 %

AZO stock traded down $127.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,836.59. The stock had a trading volume of 58,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,209. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,894.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,865.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $34.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.