Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 759,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,976,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS opened at $90.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $91.03.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

