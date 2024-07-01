Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 3.1 %

BLDR stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.13. The company had a trading volume of 165,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

