Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,390 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,416 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 841,891 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 832,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,967,000 after acquiring an additional 255,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 349,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 130,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,421. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

