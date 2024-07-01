Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 24,000 ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 34.7% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 46,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA TBF traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $24.05. 75,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,164. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

