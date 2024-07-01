Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,045 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after buying an additional 338,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after acquiring an additional 412,383 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 152,474 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,004,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,910,897,000 after purchasing an additional 274,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $458.48. 294,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,758. The company’s fifty day moving average is $449.86 and its 200-day moving average is $411.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $471.48. The firm has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

