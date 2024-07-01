Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,210 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 337.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period.

Shares of ASO traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.83. 247,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,652. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.15.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.87.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

