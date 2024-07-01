Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 222,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 145,836 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 190,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 121,065 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $92.08. 505,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,718. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $94.17. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.