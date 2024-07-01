Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,505 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.19. 804,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,618,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.