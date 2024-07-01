Aviance Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,386,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after buying an additional 179,153 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 142,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,914,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 46,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

