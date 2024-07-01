Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,706,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,858,000 after buying an additional 1,607,785 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,267. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

