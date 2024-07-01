Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.30. 250,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,728. The firm has a market cap of $138.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

