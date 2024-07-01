Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5,433.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 49,934 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.3% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 113.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.43 on Monday, reaching $207.31. The stock had a trading volume of 36,106,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,776,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $661.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

