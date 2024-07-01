Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.47. 600,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417,041. The company has a market cap of $648.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $148.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average of $123.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

