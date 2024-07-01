Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DISV. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,767,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,109,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,395,000 after purchasing an additional 649,857 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,524,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,176,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 955,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 357,775 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DISV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.91. 250,929 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

