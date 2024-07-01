Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 865.9% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 144,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,888 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. StockNews.com cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.50. 20,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.73 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

