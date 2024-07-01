Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 87,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after acquiring an additional 657,180 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STWD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.85. 331,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,472. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 138.13%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

