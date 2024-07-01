Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $230,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KVUE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.22. 2,015,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,464,061. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KVUE. HSBC lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

