Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,405 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 62,755 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,433 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,865. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.4 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.47. The stock had a trading volume of 202,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,919. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

