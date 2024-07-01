Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 8,416 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.68. 17,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,433. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

