Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.73. 1,476,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,294,572. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

