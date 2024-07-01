Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,128 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTI stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.86. The company had a trading volume of 575,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,588. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $270.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.76. The firm has a market cap of $400.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.