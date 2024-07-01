Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes $250,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,461 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.39.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.87. 577,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,533,201. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $111.79. The firm has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.30.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

