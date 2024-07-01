B. Riley Comments on Lantheus Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lantheus in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LNTH. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $80.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.56. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,300. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after buying an additional 1,269,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,956,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Lantheus by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,356,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 454,753 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,346,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

