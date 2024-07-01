B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for TeraWulf in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.99.

WULF stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

