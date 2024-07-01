Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 432,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,373.0 days.
Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance
Shares of Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $10.45.
Banca Mediolanum Company Profile
