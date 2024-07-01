Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in June

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,663,300 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 14,741,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

BNCZF opened at $5.57 on Monday. Banco BPM has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

About Banco BPM

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

