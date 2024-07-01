Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 619,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 171.2 days.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

Shares of BNDSF opened at $1.89 on Monday. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

