Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 619,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 171.2 days.
Banco de Sabadell Price Performance
Shares of BNDSF opened at $1.89 on Monday. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.
About Banco de Sabadell
