Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.34

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.34 and last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 8356529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $310.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 20,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

