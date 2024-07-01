BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 52,788 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 136,291 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 11,419.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Trading Up 2.5 %

BankUnited stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

