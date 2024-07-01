Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 587,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Freno purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,240.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barings BDC Trading Up 0.5 %

BBDC opened at $9.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $10.27.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

