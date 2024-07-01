Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,123 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.8% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

