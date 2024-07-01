Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $545,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 20.2% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 13.5% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 5.0% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,936 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $199.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $222.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.82 and its 200 day moving average is $169.67.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,185 shares of company stock valued at $6,860,715. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

