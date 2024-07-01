Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Short Interest Update

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BPMUF opened at $48.15 on Monday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $48.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Basilea Pharmaceutica
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Applied Digital Boosts Stock with Cutting-Edge AI Data Centers
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Chewy Stock Surges on Roaring Kitty’s Disclosure of Major Stake
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How to Invest in Gold: A Complete Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.