Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Update

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 308,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 187.2 days.
Beazley Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $8.60 on Monday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.
Beazley Company Profile
