Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 1.0 %

BELFA opened at $80.91 on Monday. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.81.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 24.29%.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bel Fuse stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.30% of Bel Fuse at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

