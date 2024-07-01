Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in June

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bénéteau Stock Performance
BTEAF stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Bénéteau has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.
Bénéteau Company Profile
