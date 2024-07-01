Berenberg Bank Upgrades Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to Buy

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Centrica Stock Up 0.1 %
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
