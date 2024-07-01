Berenberg Bank Upgrades Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to Buy

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.98. 5,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,882. Centrica has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $8.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

